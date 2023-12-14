EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West’s Disappearing Act Leaves Another Lawyer Scrambling For Help

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Trax Records lawyer is dealing with the same struggles as other lawyers who’ve had a tough time locating Kanye West.

Trax Records asked a Louisiana judge to approve unconventional ways to serve Kanye West with a lawsuit on Monday (December 11). According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Trax’s attorney Scott Spivey filed a motion seeking alternative service after struggling to locate Ye and receiving no help from the controversial rapper/producer’s lawyer.

“The necessity for this motion arises from the fact that counsel for Ye has been notified but refuses to provide an address for his client,” Spivey wrote. “Additionally, Defendant Ye is constantly traveling around the world, making conventional service of process impossible. This motion is crucial to uphold due process and ensure Defendant Ye is duly notified of the ongoing legal proceedings.”

Trax sued Kanye over an unauthorized sample of Marshall Jefferson’s song “Move Your Body” in 2022. Ye used the track for his song “Flowers” on Donda 2.

Spivey attempted to serve Kanye with legal papers at a California address in December 2022. Ye’s lawyer Greg Nelson claimed his client did not reside there in a June 2023 email exchange.

Nelson did not make things easier for Spivey a month later. Spivey asked if Nelson would accept service or advise Spivey on how to serve Ye with papers in July 2023. Nelson said he did not have the authority to waive service and provided no address for his client.

“Ye is in Japan,” Nelson wrote in one email. “I don’t have an address for him at this time.”

The struggle forced Trax to get creative. The label’s lawyer requested alternative service, arguing that Kanye “essentially made himself an international defendant” due to his non-stop travel and assertions by Nelson.

“Considering the unique challenges presented by Defendant Ye’s circumstances, the following alternative service methods are proposed,” Spivey wrote. “Service by Publication: Publish notice of the legal proceedings in reputable international newspapers and online platforms that are likely to be accessed by Defendant Ye. Service by Mail: Send copies of the summons and complaint via international certified mail to any known addresses associated with Defendant Ye. Service through a Designated Agent: Utilize a legal representative as a designated agent to deliver the necessary documents to Defendant Ye. Each method has its advantages and potential drawbacks, but all are aimed at ensuring that Defendant Ye receives proper notice.”

Trax awaits the judge’s ruling on the motion.