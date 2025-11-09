EXCLUSIVE: Kirk Burrowes Goes After Diddy’s Mom Again; Says He Has Proof She Was Ready To Pay Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kirk Burrowes accused Diddy’s mother, Janice Smalls, of secretly holding his Bad Boy shares for decades and pretending to pay him back.

Kirk Burrowes is doubling down on his legal battle with Sean “Diddy” Combs by targeting the mogul’s mother in a fresh court filing that claims she held onto his Bad Boy Entertainment stock for nearly 30 years—then pretended she wanted to pay him back.

In a revised complaint, Burrowes alleges that Janice Smalls, Diddy’s mother, secretly held his 25% stake in the label since the 1990s and misled him for decades.

He claims he only discovered in 2024 that she, not Diddy, had been in control of the shares he earned while co-founding the Hip-Hop powerhouse.

Burrowes says Smalls “hid her role for decades” and misrepresented her intentions between 2019 and 2021 by requesting his banking details under the guise of restitution. He claims she never made any payments and had no intention of doing so.

The lawsuit portrays Smalls as an active participant in the early days of Bad Boy, rather than a passive bystander. Burrowes argues she worked from the label’s Times Square offices and continues to earn income from its business operations in New York.

According to Burrowes, Smalls’ involvement wasn’t limited to the 1990s.

He points to four separate instances between 1996 and 2021 when she allegedly misled him about the status of his stock. In one example, he states that she claimed she had never received the shares. In another, she allegedly told him that accountants would “arrange payment.”

Earlier this week, Janice Smalls called the lawsuit “preposterous” and asked the court to dismiss it. Her attorneys argue the case is legally void, expired under the statute of limitations, and lacks jurisdiction.

The court had given Burrowes until August 29 to amend his complaint or respond to the dismissal motion. He missed the deadline and later requested an extension, but failed to follow through on it.

Smalls’ legal team has requested that the judge dismiss the case with prejudice, which would prevent Burrowes from refiling.

They also claim Burrowes’ legal action is a recycled version of two previously dismissed lawsuits and was only revived following Diddy’s recent legal troubles.