EXCLUSIVE: Kodak Black Could Serve Original Jail Sentence Donald Trump Commuted In 2020

Kodak Black will remain in jail for at least the next two weeks, AllHipHop can confirm. The Pompano Beach, Florida native (legal name Bill K. Kapri) will have the final hearing regarding revocation of his supervised release in Miami Division before Judge Jose E. Martinez on January 22 at 11:30 a.m. ET. If the hearing doesn’t go in his favor, Kodak Black could wind up serving the original sentence Donald Trump commuted in 2020.

The latest legal troubles for Kodak Black stem from an incident in Plantation, Florida last month when police discovered his Bentley SUV parked in a roadway with the engine still running. When they approached the vehicle, they said Kodak Black was asleep behind the wheel and there was a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. They also claimed they found rolling papers, weed residue near the center console and the smell of alcohol.

Cops then alleged Kodak Black’s mouth was “full of white powder.” Nearby was a white rock-like substance, which he initially claimed was Percocet. After a test of the substance, along with a white plastic bag in his pocket, it was confirmed the residue was actually cocaine. Consequently, he was charged with cocaine possession, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improper stop, stand or park.

Kodak Black is still on probation, even though he received the pardon. He was supposed to serve a three-year prison sentence for lying on a federal gun application. Now, it’s possible he could wind up back in jail for a significant period of time.

Kodak Black has a string of legal troubles since his rise to rap notoriety. In July 2022, he was taken into custody on charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking oxycodone. Officers pulled him over in Fort Lauderdale for tinted windows, which appeared darker than the legal limit. A routine check revealed the vehicle’s registration and Kodak Black’s driving license were expired. They also found nearly $75,000 in cash and a small clear bag containing 31 white tablets that were later identified as oxycodone. He was ordered to drug rehab.