EXCLUSIVE: Kodak Black Sent Back To Prison By Feds Following Cocaine Bust

Kodak Black is back in jail; this time, it’s a federal prison. According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Feds have the rapper in custody due to a supervised release violation.

The latest legal troubles for Kodak Black started on December 7 in Plantation, Florida. The cops found Kodak’s Bentley SUV parked in a roadway with the engine still running. When they approached the luxury vehicle, they noticed Kodak Black was asleep behind the wheel.

After the cops opened the door of the vehicle and turned it off, they noticed a strong odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle, cannabis wrapping paper and residue near the center console. They also claim to have smelled alcohol emanating from the Bentley.

The situation went from bad to worse when cops claimed they saw a white powder falling from Kodak Black’s mouth. The police report states officers approached Kodak Black and noticed his mouth was “full of white powder.”

The cops noticed a white rock-like substance near the rapper, which he initially claimed was Percocet. However, a test of the substance, along with a white plastic bag in his pocket, later confirmed the residue was cocaine. Kodak Black was charged with cocaine possession, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improper stop, stand or park.

Kodak Black is still on probation, even though he was pardoned by former president Donald Trump in 2020, which got him out of a three-year prison sentence for lying on a federal gun application.

Despite the gesture from Trump, Kodak Black has been in and out of prison since being pardoned. He’s been arrested for trespassing and drug possession after cops stopped his vehicle in July 2022 and found 31 oxycodone tablets and more than $74,000 in cash.

Kodak Black will be locked up at FDC Miami until at least December 19, when he goes before a judge at 1:30 p.m. EST. FDC Miami is the same prison that housed Kodak when he claimed he was mysteriously drugged, resulting in him attacking a prison guard.

During the drug induced fight, Kodak Black allegedly squeezed one C.O.’s testicles and sent him to the hospital to be treated for a breached abdomen and intestinal wall.

He was eventually sent to Big Sandy in Kentucky, where he claimed correctional officers tortured him and subjected him to “gang beat downs.” Kodak filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons, but he dropped the lawsuit after he was freed by President Trump’s pardon.