EXCLUSIVE: Mister Cee’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family

The world of Hip-Hop continues to mourn the death of DJ Mister Cee. AllHipHop now has exclusive details on the tragic cause of death, straight from the family.

DJ Mister Cee, known for his work with Big Daddy Kane and The Notorious B.I.G. passed away at the age of 57 on April 10.

The Medical Examiner of New York City identified diabetes-related coronary artery and kidney disease as the cause of his death.

As an influential figure in the Hip-Hop community, his sudden departure elicited widespread sorrow and tributes from fans and peers alike.

“On behalf of the Lebrun, Wilson, Calixte families we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our brother, uncle, nephew Calvin ‘DJ Mister Cee’ Lebrun in the wake of his untimely passing. It’s a huge loss for our entire family, the borough of Brooklyn, and the entire Hip-Hop Community,” The family said in a statement issued to AllHipHop.

Mister Cee, born Calvin Lebrun in Brooklyn, New York, first gained recognition in the late 1980s as the DJ behind Big Daddy Kane’s debut album and subsequently played a crucial role in the discovery and rise of The Notorious B.I.G. in the early ’90s.

Beyond his contributions to music production and DJing, Mister Cee was a long-standing on-air personality, hosting shows on New York City’s Hot 97 for over two decades and serving as an on-air figure for RADIO 103.9.

The families have also announced that details regarding a public funeral service will be released shortly, asking for privacy during this challenging period.

Mister Cee’s legacy is eternally etched in the foundation of Hip-Hop, not only for his musical contributions but for fostering the careers of some of the genre’s most legendary figures.

Statement in Full:

“On behalf of the Lebrun, Wilson, Calixte families we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our brother, uncle, nephew Calvin “DJ Mister Cee” Lebrun in the wake of his untimely passing. It’s a huge loss for our entire family, the borough of Brooklyn and the entire Hip Hop Community. The Medical Examiner of NYC determined that his cause of death was Diabetes related coronary artery/kidney disease. Details about the public funeral service will be announced shortly. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this extremely difficult time. Thank you.”