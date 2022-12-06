EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj’s Husband & Rape Victim Ordered To Try To Settle Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Hough, who accused Kenneth Petty of raping her in 1994, sued Nicki Minaj’s husband for harassment and witness intimidation.

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty must participate in mediation with his rape accuser Jennifer Hough, who filed a lawsuit against him.

Last year, Jennifer Hough sued Nicki Minaj’s husband for infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. Judge James R. Cho referred the case to mediation on Tuesday (December 6).

“The case is referred to Court-annexed mediation,” the court noted. “Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023. Parties may participate in the mediation remotely.”

It added, “Parties shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but no later than 3/20/2023, whichever date is earlier.”

Both sides will engage in “limited written discovery that would facilitate settlement discussions.” If Jennifer Hough and Kenneth Petty cannot reach a settlement, the case will proceed to trial.

The court also entered the pretrial schedule for the case on Tuesday. Automatic disclosures must be exchanged by January 9, 2023. All discovery, including expert depositions, needed to be to completed by September 5, 2023.

Jennifer Hough accused Kenneth Petty of trying to intimidate, harass and threaten her in an effort to make her recant her rape allegations against him. She sued him and his wife Nicki Minaj, claiming the rapper took part in the harassment campaign.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Hough dropped her claims against Nicki Minaj. But Kenneth Petty remained as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He served more than four years in prison.

Nicki Minaj’s husband pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in 2021. A judge sentenced him to one year of home confinement and three years of probation in July.

Kenneth Petty is currently pursuing legal action against the State of New York and the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services over his sex offender status. Oral arguments in the case begin on January 6, 2023.