Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit Dropped … Husband Still On Lock

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have received a huge legal win. Sort of.

Jennifer Hough, the woman that accused Petty of trying to rape her when the two were teens, has withdrawn one of her harassment claims against the superstar rapper from the court.

New legal documents, according to TMZ, state that the Queens native no longer wants to sue the “Barbie Tingz” rapper for threatening, bullying and having others harass her, and allegedly there was no financial settlement made to make her go away. However, Petty still is named as a defendant.

The Young Money chart topper’s lawyer, Judd Burstein, is on the case and says that Hough’s team had been trying to settle for a minute and when they realized it wouldn’t work … they gave up.

An email sent to Hough’s lawyers from Team Nicki says in part, “In my view, your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw enough dirt.”

Burstein further stated, “You forced my client to spend over $300,000 in fees to defend a case which even my labradoodle, Gracie, could see was frivolous on both the facts and the law.”

AllHipHop.com reported that Jennifer Hough believed that Nicki Minaj had people stalking her and her family and wanted it to end. She said that Minaj asked her to retract her story about Petty, but since she would not, sent the goons after her.

Hough’s case against Petty is still in motion and developing.