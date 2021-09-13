Nicki Minaj Located; Being Served With Lawsuit By Husband’s Rape Accuser

The clock is ticking on rapper Nicki Minaj, who was just hit with a lawsuit claiming she has been complicit in a scheme to get her husband’s rape accuser to recant her allegations!

Rap star Nicki Minaj is officially on notice by a woman who claims the rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty have been terrorizing her.

Jennifer Hough’s lawyer finally figured out Nicki’s address to send her a summons to let her know she is being sued.

Hough filed a lawsuit the Petty’s last month, claiming the famous couple has been engaged in a harassment and bullying campaign, in an attempt to get her to recant rape allegations against Kenneth Petty.

Kenneth has been fighting to get his name off the National Sex Offender Registry list.

According to Hough, Nicki and Kenneth have bombarded her with phone calls, stalked her in numerous states, offered her cash, and even contacted her family with a $500,000 offer if she would just retract the allegations against Nicki’s husband.

Hough even claims associates of Kenneth sent her chilling messages flashing guns as recently as August, which made her fear for her life and moved to another state – again.

Hough refuses to do so. She is adamant she was raped by the rapper’s husband.

After the lawsuit was filed, Hough’s attorney Tyrone Blackburn told the court he was having trouble tracking the couple down, because their lawyers were refusing to reply to emails and phone calls.

Last week, Hough attempted to serve Kenneth Petty (even though he appeared via Zoom) when he appeared at the Central District Of California Court in Los Angeles, where he formally pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender, on September 9.

It is unclear if that attempt was successful.

However, Jennifer Hough and her attorney finally found Nicki’s address in Calabasas, California, where she was formally served with the complaint.

Now the clock is ticking.

Nicki has 21 days to respond to the complaint, or a default judgment will be entered against the Petty’s.

Petty was convicted of raping Jennifer Hough back in 1995. He ran into trouble in November of 2019 for failing to register as a sex offender in California, which is a felony.

Kenneth Petty is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2022.