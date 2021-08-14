Nicki Minaj’s Husband’s Rape Victim Was Offered Witness Protection Over Harassment

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty supposedly harassed his rape victim so much, that U.S. Marshalls wanted to put her into the witness protection program!

Yesterday, news broke that Petty’s victim Jennifer Hough was suing Nicki Minaj and her husband for emotional distress, sexual assault, sexual harassment emotional distress, and witness intimidation.

She claims the superstar rapper and her husband have been harassing her in an attempt to get him off the sex offenders registry.

Kenneth Petty’s Rape Case

Kenneth Petty raped Jennifer Hough on September 16, 1994, after he encountered her at a bus stop when she was 16-years-old.

Hough says Petty put a knife to her back and took her to a house around the corner where he raped her at knifepoint.

Hough claimed when Petty was finished his sexual assault, he stood in the mirror and beat on his chest yelling “I am the man, I am the man” repeatedly.

After managing to escape, Hough said she ran 20 blocks to John Adams High School, and she reported what happened to security guards.

Police arrived at the school and took Hough to the house where she was raped by Petty. They arrested him on the spot since he was still there.

Petty took a plea deal and was convicted of one count of attempted rape in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon. He served four years in prison for the rape.

Hough claims rumors started circulating around their Jamaica, Queens neighborhood that something would happen to her because she did not drop the charges filed against Kenneth Petty.

Hough claims she was constantly beaten and abused inside, and outside of her home because everyone wanted her to drop the charges against him, due to the constant threat of violence.

According to Hough, Petty, his family and friends have been harassing her ever since.

Hough says she ran away from home when she was 16 years old due to the threats of violence and the mental abuse from her parents at home over the ordeal.

After years of living on the streets and moving in and out of shelters, Hough moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 2016 where she met her husband. They were married in 2018.

However, the harassment started again in November of 2018 when Nicki Minaj posted a picture of herself with her future husband.

Nicki also reply to a comment and stated “Kenny was 15, she was 16 and, in a relationship, but go awf Internet.”

Jennifer Hough claims Nicki continued to spread a false narrative that Petty was wrongly accused and that Hough had written a letter to recant her statements, which was false – she never once recanted.

Kenneth Petty Gets Arrested; Victims Says Harrasment Campaign Starts

In March of 2020, Kenneth Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

This is when Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty supposedly hatched a plan to get Hough to issue a statement retracting the rape charge.

Hough said she was contacted by a childhood friend named “Black.” They caught up, and during a conversation, Hough told Black she wished “it could all just go away forever.”

Black revealed he could make that happen.

Hough claims shortly afterward, Nicki called her directly. During the conversation, Hough told her “I need you to know woman to woman, that this happened,” but the rap star simply hung up on her.

Within days of the discussion, Hough and her family suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.

A few days later, Hough’s brother called her to share that two people had reached out to another family member, offering $500,000 if she would just recant the rape accusation.

Hough claims she was completely distraught because Black knew where she lived, and where her kids went to school.

In April of 2020, Hough revealed that Nicki Minaj sent an investigator to her house. She claims Nicki even hired a lawyer to give her legal advice about withdrawing her statements that Petty raped her.

Additionally, Black ultimately showed up at Hough’s house and during a chat in a car, Black said nothing would “happen” to her if she signed notarized papers he produced, along with $20,000 in cash.

Hough said she became so paranoid, that she moved again in August of 2020.

US Marshals Offer To Put Jennifer Hough Into Witness Protection Program

But three days after moving, The United States Marshal Service showed up at her husband’s job. Someone had tipped them off about the harassment and said they were concerned for Hough’s safety.

The USMS even attempted to put Hough into the witness protection program after she affirmed she was being harassed, and that Nicki had called her directly.

Shortly afterward, in October of 2020, Hough said her daughter was at an event in Atlanta. The teenager was approached by a man who asked if she knew “Zoo” aka Kenneth Petty.

As a result, Hough decided to relocate her family once again – this time to Florida. She was afraid her child would be killed or kidnapped due to the threats issued by Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.

Jennifer Hough says she has not been able to work since May of 2020, due to the constant moving, harassment, paranoia, depression, and threats from Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, and their associates.

Hough said she has been living in isolation, out of fear of retaliation.

Kenneth Petty recently struck a plea deal with prosecutors, after he was charged with failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

However, Petty may have more problems on the horizon.

Hough’s lawyer Tyrone Blackburn, who reps T.I.’s alleged victims, claims the harassment campaign allegedly launched by Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj violated the terms of the 1994 plea agreement he struck with prosecutors.