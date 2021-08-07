Nicki Minaj Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband is doing his best to avoid prism time for failing to register as a sex offender in California. He just struck a plea deal with prosecutors!

Nicki Minaj’s husband has opted to avoid a fight with the feds for charges that he failed to register as a sex offender in California.

Kenneth Petty was arrested in March of 2020, after he moved from New York to California to be close to Nicki Minaj, who was pregnant with their first child.

According to TMZ Kenneth Petty agreed to deal with prosecutors and decided to plead guilty to one count of failing to register.

In return, a judge is expected to give Petty a lighter sentence for taking the plea deal.

The mandatory minimum for the crime is 5 years of supervised probation, but that’s better than the alternative he was facing which is up to 10 years in prison, and a lifetime of supervision.

Kenneth Petty is not out of the woods until the judge determines his sentence, which could include prison time.

In 1995, Kenneth Petty was convicted for felony attempted rape with a knife in Queens, NY and served four years in prison for the crime and he was ordered to register as a sex offender in the state of New York.

Petty also pled guilty to manslaughter charges in 2006 over the 2002 death of Lamont Robinson in an unrelated case which reportedly caused Petty to serve seven years in prison.