Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks For More Time To Prepare For His Trial; Potential Prison Time Looms

Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty could be heading back to prison for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California!

Nicki Minaj’s new husband and child’s father Kenneth Petty has not been taking care of business.

After months of news headlines about this case, he is still not prepared to go to trial linked to his 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape.

Petty is facing charges for not registering as a sex offender in California when he and his celebrity bride moved to the Golden State from New York.

He was released on a $100,000 bond, and he is still walking as though he did not assault a young lady who was 16 at the time. This almost 30-year crime resulted in him previously spending 4 years in prison.

Should he be convicted of this misdemeanor, he could serve up to 1 year in prison.

Not a great way to start off one’s new life with his wife and new baby.

According to documents filed in the state of California, Petty is asking the court to push the upcoming trial back a few months.

He needs his team, which is composed of some new lawyers, to review an abundance of new evidence: 800 pages of reports, audio recordings, videos, and other discovery.

Petty believes that if he’s not granted a continuance by the judge, he will not have a fair trial.

The judge has not ruled on this motion and the trial, which is expected to take place in August, should be completed in less than a week

Developing.