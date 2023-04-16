EXCLUSIVE: Nipsey Hussle & Estate Beat $5M Lawsuit Filed By Singer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A $5 million lawsuit against the estate of late rapper Nipsey Hussle has been dismissed by a judge, according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.com.

The suit was filed by Los Angeles-based singer Tasleema Yasin, who claimed to be an uncredited co-author on Hussle’s single “Hussle & Motivate.”

Yasin previously worked with Nipsey Hussle on several tracks before his tragic death in 2019.

In her lawsuit, Yasin claimed that she wrote a “prominent vocal phrase” in the “Victory Lap” song and contributed to the song’s chorus and countermelody.

She initially sought an unspecified amount of money, pending accounting details from the rapper’s label.

According to court documents, an initial settlement offer of $100,000 was made to Yasin, along with a 10% share of the masters’ royalties from the song and three other tracks.

However, Yasin alleged that the terms of the agreement were not honored, prompting her to seek damages of at least $7.5 million. She later offered to settle for $5 million.

The judge issued an order requiring Yasin to serve the summons and complaint within 90 days after filing the complaint.

However, the court found that Yasin had not diligently prosecuted the action and failed to respond to the order to show cause in writing by a specified deadline of April 4, 2023.

As a result, the judge dismissed the case on the grounds of lack of prosecution earlier this week.

This outcome brings a close to the legal battle surrounding Nipsey Hussle’s estate and provides some closure for the late rapper’s family and fans.