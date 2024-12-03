EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Still Making Big Money, Pays Off Massive Judgment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

R. Kelly’s music royalties helped satisfy a $520,549 federal judgment even as he remains imprisoned for racketeering and sex crimes.

R. Kelly may be behind bars, but the once-celebrated R&B musician is still generating substantial income, enough to fully pay off a $520,549.90 federal judgment stemming from his criminal convictions.

Court filings dated Friday in the Eastern District of New York confirm the sum, which covers restitution, fines, and other financial penalties, has been paid in full.

The judgment, finalized on December 7, 2022, required Kelly to pay $379,649.90 in restitution, a $100,000 fine, a $40,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act assessment, and a $900 special assessment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel G. Saavedra said the payment has now been completed.

In response, U.S. Attorney Breon S. Peace has filed a request to formally cancel and discharge the judgment, according to records from the court.

The resolution of this judgment comes as part of the fallout from Kelly’s 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, for which he is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.

While Kelly is serving a combined 31-year sentence for crimes across New York and Chicago federal courts—including child pornography and racketeering convictions—his financial reach remains extensive.

During his trial, prosecutors alleged that Kelly sold a portion of his music catalog for $5 million.

His back catalog generates significant royalty income, even as legal disputes persist over its allocation.

The singer’s financial entanglements go beyond his criminal cases.

Separate court rulings awarded damages to victims, including a $10.5 million judgment to women who reported receiving threats over the release of the damning documentary series Surviving R. Kelly and another successful claim by Heather Williams, who gained access to his music royalties in Illinois.