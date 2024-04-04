EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Bad Boy Rapper G. Dep Released From Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper G. Dep walked out of prison today, after being granted clemency by New York’s governor. Read more!

G. Dep is a free man.

The one-time hitmaker, born Trevell Coleman, has officially been granted parole after more than a decade in prison—and now, he’s ready to put a new plan in motion.

He walked out of Fishkill Correctional Facility in upstate New York to be greeted by his closest family members.

The rapper, a former artist under the influential Bad Boy Records label, received a sentence for a 1993 shooting that resulted in death.

He confessed to the crime in 2010, a move that led to his incarceration.

In December 2023, New York Governor Kathy Hochul approved Coleman’s clemency, acknowledging his efforts toward rehabilitation.

G. Dep was unaware that the victim had succumbed to the injuries when he made his confession but repeatedly expressed profound remorse for his actions.

His sentiments of regret, along with his academic efforts, played a crucial role in the decision to grant him parole.

Despite the gravity of his actions, G. Dep’s time in prison has been marked by personal growth and academic achievement.

During his time in prison, he focused on self-improvement and education, earning an associate’s degree in liberal arts.

The support for G. Dep’s release was not limited to the clemency board.

The judge and prosecutor involved in his case also advocated for his parole, recognizing the efforts he made towards rehabilitation and acknowledging the transformation he has undergone since his incarceration.

In an interview with AllHipHop, G. Dep reflected on his past actions and the mindset that led him down a precarious path.

“I was at a point where I wasn’t doing anything that would’ve been fruitful in the long run because I wasn’t right. Everything was kind of fruit of the poisonous tree. Everything that I was doing, it was alright on the surface, but it wasn’t really coming from a genuine place.”

As he prepares for his reentry into society, his focus is on education.

G. Dep has outlined plans to further his education by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business, showcasing a commitment to turning his life around.

G. Dep hailed from Harlem, New York and gained national prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s as part of the Sean “Diddy” Combs-helmed Bad Boy Records.

One of G. Dep’s most notable tracks is “Special Delivery,” released in 2001. The song, along with others like “Let’s Get It,” was a commercial success and received significant airplay.

G. Dep’s debut album, Child of the Ghetto, was released in 2001 and received critical acclaim for its raw lyricism and authentic portrayal of street life.