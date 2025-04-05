EXCLUSIVE: Sean Kingston Bond Drama Could Cost Him His Freedom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Kingston’s bond nearly collapsed after the court rejected an earlier real estate deal, risking jail while awaiting sentencing.

Sean Kingston’s felony fraud conviction is bad—but a botched bond deal may have nearly cost him his freedom first.

The 35-year-old singer was found guilty of wire fraud on March 28, 2025, in a South Florida federal courtroom.

Despite the conviction, the court allowed Sean Kingston to remain out on bond under strict conditions—home detention, GPS ankle monitor, a $200,000 cash bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond backed by real estate.

Initially, the court accepted Marlene Turner’s signature as surety on the half-million-dollar personal bond, which was backed by her property.

However, Sean Kingston’s legal team later revealed the property did not have enough equity to support the bond terms.

That revelation triggered an urgent motion requesting the court allow a new backer: Rick Appling, a family member who owns multiple mortgage-free properties in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Appling agreed to collateralize three parcels of real estate, all confirmed by a title company as free of liens or encumbrances.

According to court filings, Appling is the sole member of 7VA Penn State Community Center LLC and formally signed an affidavit pledging his support.

“Mr. Appling has signed an affidavit attesting that he is willing to use said properties for Mr. Anderson’s bond and that the properties are free of any mortgages, encumbrances or liens,” Kingston’s attorney Zeljka Bozanic explained.

Had Appling not stepped in, the invalid collateral could have forced the court to revoke Kingston’s release entirely—a move that would have landed the convicted singer in pre-sentencing detention.

Kingston is not in the clear until a judge signs off on the new collateral.

Meanwhile, Kingston’s actual mother, Janice Turner, wasn’t so lucky.

She was immediately taken into custody after the guilty verdict due to her criminal history and being considered a flight risk.

The mother-son pair was convicted of orchestrating a scheme that used fake wire transfers to acquire luxury items, including jewelry, cars, and electronics. Prosecutors said the scam netted more than $1 million in stolen goods.

Federal sentencing for both Kingston and Turner is scheduled for July 11, 2025, with each wire fraud count carrying a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Until then, Kingston will remain under electronic surveillance, and he is free for now.