EXCLUSIVE: South Park Mexican (SPM) Parole Hearing Update

Carlos Coy, better known as Houston rapper South Park Mexican (SPM), had a parole hearing on Monday (October 7). Coy has been behind the four walls of a Texas prison for nearly 23 years after he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a minor in 2002.

AllHipHop spoke to a representative at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, who confirmed Coy’s hearing did take place. The rep noted, “The offender is currently in the Parole Review Process,” meaning they have yet to come to a decision.

“The parole review process begins approximately six months before the parole eligibility date for a first review and four months before the eligibility date in additional reviews,” the website explains. “The process begins with the offender’s file being reviewed for all appropriate documents, including letters of support and protest. An Institutional Parole Officer reviews the file and interviews the offender before preparing a case summary for the Board voting panel. The Board normally will vote on the case just prior to the parole eligibility date.

“Offenders eligible for mandatory supervision who committed an offense since September 1, 1996 are reviewed for Discretionary Mandatory Supervision (DMS). An offender who has received a Serve All vote is reviewed for possible release to DMS by a Board panel prior to being released on the projected release date.”

According to inmate records, Coy—45— is currently housed in The W. F. Ramsey Unit, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison farm located in unincorporated Brazoria County, Texas, with a Rosharon postal address. He was sentenced on May 5, 2002 and his projected release date is April 8, 2047—that is, unless he’s granted parole. Records also state he’s “temporarily ineligible” for visitation although it’s unclear why.

The sexual assault took place in 2001, when the 9-year-old victim was spending the night at Coy’s Houston house over Labor Day weekend. He was arrested on September 25, 2001 and released on $30,000 bond. Coy then surrendered to authorities less than a year later after the Harris County District Attorney’s office filed assault charges against him for taking two 14-year-old fans to a North Houston motel.

One of the girls claimed they had intercourse, although the case was eventually dismissed. Coy also had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl, who birthed his son. In total, he had sexual encounters with at least six underage girls.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, fans of Coy remain loyal. Under his SPM moniker, he released several popular albums, including Hillwood (1995) and The Purity Album (2000). Some of his most well known songs include “Mexican Radio,” “Wiggy Wiggy,” “You Know My Name” and “Broadway.”