South Park Mexican Up For Parole After Serving Decades In Prison For Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl

The Houston rapper will go up before the Harris County parole board on Monday (October 7).

South Park Mexican, also known as SPM, will go up before the parole board on Monday (October 7). The Houston rapper was handed a 45-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine in 2002 after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault on a little girl.

The incident took place in 2001, when the girl was spending the night at his Houston home over Labor Day weekend. She was 9 and SPM was 31. Harris County records show he was arrested on September 25, 2001 and released on $30,000 bond.

He ultimately surrendered to authorities on March 6, 2002, after the Harris County District Attorney’s office filed assault charges against him for taking two 14-year-old fans to a North Houston motel. One of the girls claimed he had sex with her, although the case was eventually dismissed. SPM also had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl, who birthed his son. In total, he had sexual encounters with at least six underage girls.

Crime Stoppers of Houston Director of Victim Services Andy Kahan spoke to local news outlets and explained if SPM does make parole, it wouldn’t be the first time for a crime such as his.

“It’s extremely rare for a sex offender to be paroled on their initial parole review,” Kahan explained. “However, the Parole Board had previously paroled on his first parole review, another well-known Hispanic Musician Joe (Grupo Mazz) Lopez who was also serving a similar type of sentence involving sexual activity with underage girls, hence it will be interesting to see if [SPM] will be the second musician paroled on his first review.”

SPM, born Carlos Coy, rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s for his mix of Southern Hip-Hop and Latin rap, which contributed to the Chicano rap scene. He founded the label Dope House Records and released albums like Hillwood (1995) and The Purity Album (2000). Some of his most well known songs include “Mexican Radio,” “Wiggy Wiggy” and “I Need A Sweet,” a nod to Egyptian Lover’s 1994 single “I Need A Freak.”