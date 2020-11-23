EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi69 Kidnapper Appeals 24-Year Sentence, Ex-Girlfriend Recounts Terrifying Night

(AllHipHop News)
Convicted Nine Trey Gangsta Blood member Anthony “Harv” Ellison is preparing to mount an appeal of his 24-year prison sentence for his role in kidnapping the rapper and robbing him of $750,000 in jewelry in July of 2017.
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony helped send Harv to prison for over two decades after a blockbuster trial in October of 2019.
Harv wants the government to consider his appeal regarding his role in the kidnapping. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, for his participation in the Nine Trey enterprise, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, and maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering for slashing a man who required 300 stitches to close his wound.
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend Sara Molina explained how the kidnapping went down during an exclusive interview with AllHipHop.com.
“He [6ix9ine] said, ‘I’m happy [that] you [are] scared of me and that you do what I tell you. because, had you not, it could have been your life,'” Sara Molina told AllHipHop.com. “[6ix9ine] was trying to persuade him [Harv] like, ‘oh, look, I got jewelry in the house, let me call Sara.’ Harv didn’t come to get the jewelry. There was another guy with Harv, so Harv knew I knew at this point that they weren’t messing around.”
“So I wouldn’t have gave Harv the jewelry. So when my baby’s father [6ix9ine] is telling me everything to do, he was like, ‘I don’t need you to ask no questions, please, Sara.’ I’m thinking he’s in trouble like he did something, him and his boys, because of all the s### that they were into. So maybe he wants to get his jewelry before he has to leave somewhere, or catch a flight. That’s what’s going on in my head. Never did I think that someone caught up to him,'” Sara Molina revealed.
“Someone runs up the stairs to get the bag of jewelry from me, I back away. And I looked at the car. I paused,” Sara Molina explained. “They saw that I didn’t get the bag of jewelry and they lowered it [the car window] enough to where I can see his hair and he’s like ‘Sara give him the bag.’ I gave the bag and as soon as he [Harv] gets in the car, the car skirrts off.”
“He [6ix9ine] told me that Harv said that the only reason they lowered the window down for him to say anything was so they wouldn’t have to shoot me. Harv told him that if I tried anything funny that they were gonna have to shoot me.” Sara Molina recounting Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapping to AllHipHop.com
The charges against Harv were part of a massive RICO case the Feds brought against a dozen Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members, who committed a variety of assaults and shootings on behalf of the rainbow-haired rapper.
In November of 2017, the Feds indicted a number of high-ranking members of the gang, including 6ix9ine’s manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, Mel “Mel Murda” Jones, and the rapper himself.
Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, decided to flip just one day after the indictment was unsealed. Ten of the defendants named in the indictment copped pleas instead of going to trial.
6ix9ine cooperated with the government and testified against Harv and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack., who both opted to face the rapper in open court during their trials.
6ix9ine said he decided to cooperate with the Feds, specifically over the kidnapping incident.
6ix9ine received a reduced sentence for his cooperation. He was released early from custody in 2020 due to his elevated risk of catching the coronavirus.
Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur contributed to this report. Watch his interview with Sara Molina below: