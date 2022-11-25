EXCLUSIVE: Trippie Redd Gets in Festive Mood, Gives Away 1500 Thanksgiving Turkeys

Trippie Redd gets in the holiday spirit and gives back to his hometown community of Canton, OH.

This week, Ohio-bred rapper Trippie Redd was in the festive spirit generously donating Thanksgiving turkeys to over 1500 families in his hometown of Canton, Ohio.

Giving away Thanksgiving meals to schools, churches, and shelters, Trippie Redd, born Michael White, teamed up with his mother, Tonya McClain and Cousin, Annette Goodman, as they helped get the staple food of Thanksgiving dinner on tables for children and those in need.

It’s clear despite being best recognized for his hit songs “Topanga” and “Miss The Rage,” Trippie Redd is focused on pushing his 1400 Entertainment brand to new philanthropic heights and giving back to the local community where he was raised.

“I’m happy to be able to give back to the people and communities that have given so much to me,” said Trippie Redd in an exclusive statement. “I have a lot of community service plans for this year and am excited to do as much as I can for my people.”

Trippie Redd is known in his community for giving back this time of year, along with help from his mother Tonya and cousin Annette. Trippie Redd also has plans to get involved in a new, even bigger way this coming Christmas living up to the 1400 Entertainment name which honors the street where he grew up.

“We called our local churches, schools, shelters, friends, and families to make sure we went straight to the source of who needed what,” said Tonya McClain, Trippie Redd’s mother. “We wanted to make sure everyone was accounted for, fairly.”

“I know [Trippie Redd] is famous around the world for blowing up stages and playing music, but I want the world to see how he adds value as a young black man, giving back to his hometown,” cousin Annette Goodman added. “My [cousin] cares so much…he loves doing this, this time of year.”

Trippie Redd has plans for giving year-round

In an exclusive clip to AllHipHop, Trippie Redd explained his inspiration behind giving back to this hometown community and how he has plans for giving year-round from Christmas to back-to-school events.

“I just had came up with the idea that I wanted to give back to the people that give to me, and especially in the places where I’ve been and they’ve shown mad love. I just feel like it’s important to give back to those communities and you know help support those in need. Those that might look at you as somebody that’s spectacular and might not be in the very best situation at the time.”

“Now I’m at the point where I just want to give out 1500 turkeys in every state I’ve been in, where they showed that support and they showed that love of just me being there. And of course, I’ll do other places too and reach out to some friends, but we gonna make it an annual thing, a year-round thing.” Trippie Redd said. “I’m also looking into back-to-school things, you know Christmas things and a few other things I’m putting together.”

At only 23 years old, Trippie Redd wields a massive fan base having garnered over 18 billion streams and collaborations with the likes of Drake, Playboi Carti, JuiceWRLD, Lil Uzi Vert and XXXTENTATCION.

In March of 2022, Trippie announced that he secured a $30 million, three-project deal with Elliot Grainge’s 10K Projects label via his Instagram page.