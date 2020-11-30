EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross Explains Why He Invested Into Healthcare Biz With New Platform Jetdoc

(AllHipHop Exclusives)
Rapper Rick Ross is jumping into the healthcare business through a new deal with a healthcare provider called Jetdoc in a new strategic partnership.
Rick Ross, who is now a spokesperson, advisor, and investor in Jetdoc, is going to help his fans connect to licensed healthcare professionals in a matter of minutes.
“I damn near lost my life on two or three different occasions, so to me staying alive is more important,” Rick Ross told AllHipHop.com in a statement. “I got people that love me and depend on me. When I woke up and got out in the hospital, when I thought about, you know, the closest ones next to me, my best friends, my relatives yo, this is the answer. Jetdoc, is that this is the only way to go.”
Rozay will be appearing in new digital and television ads to educate consumers about Jetdoc’s new platform.
“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle,” Rick Ross continued.
“Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office,” Rick Ross continued. “To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands.”
Jetdoc’s platform allows users to set up a virtual doctor appointment with speed and ease at a fraction of the cost of a traditional visit to preventive and urgent care healthcare professionals.
According to Jetdoc CEO Tommy Duncan, he launched his platform after he had a stroke at the age of 30. And despite working in the healthcare business, he couldn’t find access to the right doctors to help him with his recovery.
“I still had difficulty in getting proper care. So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare,” Tommy Duncan explained. “Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.”
Jetdoc users can visit an urgent healthcare professional for just $20 bucks for a one-time virtual urgent care visit, while $10 will get you a monthly membership.
Jetdoc members will also get a free Jetdoc DiscountRx Card for up to 85% off retail prices for prescription medication at most major retailer pharmacies.
Jetdoc is currently in beta mode and is servicing the patients in Florida, while a nationwide rollout is slated for 2021.