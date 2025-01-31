EXCLUSIVE: YE Ends Long-Running Dispute With Bishop Over Song Theft

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A bishop who sued Ye has reached an agreement with the controversial rapper and the lawsuit has been dismissed with prejudice.

Ye and the pastor who sued him over alleged copyright infringement have officially called it quits in the courtroom.

On Thursday (January 30), a judge dismissed the case with prejudice, effectively closing the book on a lawsuit that accused the Hip-Hop icon of lifting portions of a sermon for his song “Come to Life.”

The lawsuit was initially brought by Bishop David Paul Moten against Ye, along with Def Jam Recordings, UMG Recordings, Inc., and G.O.O.D. Music claimed that a significant portion of Moten’s 2011 sermon, “Thank God for Saving Me.”

The sermon was sampled in “Come to Life” from Ye’s 2021 album Donda.

In the suit filed on June 30, 2023, the bishop alleged that approximately 70 seconds of the sermon were used without his authorization or compensation.

The sampled portions reportedly accounted for 20% of the track and included the heartfelt phrase: “My soul cries out, ‘Hallelujah,’ And I thank God for saving me.”

The lawsuit alleged copyright infringement, unjust enrichment, and conversion, claiming Kanye West and his collaborators unfairly profited from Moten’s sermon.

Moten further pursued damages, including disgorgement of profits and statutory penalties.

According to court filings, both the plaintiff and defendants signed a stipulation agreeing to dismiss the case, eliminating the need for a court order.

Moten sought to end the dispute with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile the lawsuit in the future. Ye did not object.

Terms of the deal, if any, were not released.