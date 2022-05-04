Kanye West Reportedly Sued For Sampling Pastor In ‘Come To Life’ On ‘Donda’ Album

Kanye West is being taken to court by a pastor who says he sampled one of his sermons on “Come To Life” without his permission.

The Chicago native is being sued over one of the tracks from his critically acclaimed 2021 album, Donda. A pastor in Texas has accused Kanye West of sampling his sermon for use on “Come To Life” without his permission.

According to TMZ, the suit was filed by Bishop David Paul Moten. The bishop claims Kanye West used a 70-second sample of one of his sermons without authorization.

Morton explained in court papers that his voice and sermon are used in the intro and throughout the track and make up more than 20 percent of the song.

He maintains that this is the latest example of Kanye West “willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission.”

The pastor isn’t stopping at Yeezy though. He’s also suing UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings, and G.O.O.D Music, and seeking damages from all parties.

Kanye West made headlines after releasing the visuals for “Come To Life,” with footage taken during his final Donda listening event. The video includes a cameo by Ye’s now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian wearing a wedding dress and Kanye spontaneously combusting.