Kanye West Drops Official Music Video For “Come To Life”

The music world is still talking about Kanye West’s latest album Donda. After dropping on August 29, Donda is already breaking streaming records.

Kanye West continues to promote his new project. For example, the Chicago-raised Hip Hop star dropped an official music video for the “Come to Life” track.

The visuals were pulled from the third Donda listening event held inside Chicago’s Soldier Field on August 26. The clip includes a cameo by Kanye West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian wearing a wedding dress.

“Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Experience” streamed live on Apple Music. According to the company, a record-breaking 5.9 million people watched the theatrical presentation on the streaming platform.

In addition, the Donda album racked up over 60 million Apple Music streams in the United States on the first day of release. Kanye West’s tenth studio LP is now the third-most played album in its initial 24 hours in Apple Music history.

Kanye West brought in Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, The Weeknd, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, Jay Electronica, The Lox, and many more as Donda guest features.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the first-week sales projections for Donda have risen from around 300,000 units to 350,000 units. That total should be more than enough to ensure that Kanye West earns his tenth #1 project on the Billboard 200 chart.

Jesus Is King, Kanye West’s most recent LP, opened at #1 in 2019 with 264,000 album-equivalent units. 2013’s Yeezus is the last album by the G.O.O.D. Music founder to cross the 300,000 mark it is debut week when the polarizing project broke out with 327,000 first-week units.