First-Week Sales Projections For Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Are In

How many units is the project expected to move in its first week?

Kanye West has been the talk of the music world for the last two months. The G.O.O.D. Music label founder was effective at building anticipation for his new studio LP.

Donda finally landed on August 29. Kanye West’s tenth album, named after his late mother Donda West, became a top trending topic on social media upon its release.

With all the hype surrounding Donda, how many units is the project expected to move in its first week? HitsDailyDouble reports Kanye West’s latest offering is presently on pace to sell 300,000 copies out the gate.

Donda looks to be a streaming juggernaut, so far. The album reportedly pulled in 99 million global streams on Spotify and 60 million U.S. streams on Apple Music on its first day.

There were a lot of controversies connected to the release of Donda. Kanye West accused Universal Music Group of putting Donda out without his approval. Sources associated with the record company denied that accusation.

Kanye West also got heat over Donda from fellow artists like Soulja Boy and Chris Brown. Additionally, the album has been met with mixed to poor reviews from professional music critics.

Donda includes features by Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, The Lox, and other acts. The 27-track LP is forecasted to open at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart which would give Kanye West his tenth career chart-topper.