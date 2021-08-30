Universal Sources Deny Dropping ‘Donda’ Without Kanye West’s Permission

The Def Jam recording artist also accused UMG of blocking a song with DaBaby.

Kanye West took over social media and streaming platforms on Sunday after he finally let loose his long-awaited Donda album. However, there was even more drama connected to the project dropping.

In an Instagram post, Kanye West claimed Universal Music Group put out Donda without his approval. He also accused Def Jam’s parent company of blocking the song “Jail Pt 2” featuring DaBaby from being on the project.

Sources at Universal told Variety Kanye West’s allegations against the global music corporation are “preposterous.” While no one spoke on the record about the situation, it appears UMG wanted some kind of denial in the public space.

“Jail Pt 2” did make the tracklist after Kanye West also accused DaBaby’s management team of not clearing the rapper’s verse. Arnold Taylor, DaBaby’s manager, called the allegation “cap” and blasted what he referred to as “social media b#######.”

Kanye West was supposedly set to release Donda several times over the last few weeks. Respectfully Justin talk show host Justin Laboy first hinted Donda would hit DSPs on July 23.

A Beats Studio Buds commercial featuring the Donda song “No Child Left Behind” also led listeners to believe Kanye West’s tenth studio LP was dropping on that date. Donda did not actually arrive until August 29.

Kanye West would present two listening events inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The billionaire recording artist was also said to be living in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he finalized Donda.

The second Donda presentation in Atlanta reportedly broke Apple Music’s livestream viewership record. On August 26, Kanye West held a third Donda listening event at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Donda includes contributions from Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, The Lox, and more. Meanwhile, Soulja Boy and Chris Brown expressed frustration for not being featured on the album.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the 27-track Donda is expected to debut atop the Billboard 200 album chart next week. Kanye West already has nine Number Ones throughout his music career.