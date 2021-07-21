Kanye West Previews ‘Donda’ Song “No Child Left Behind” In Beats Ad

It looks like Kanye West season is almost here. The Chicago-raised Hip Hop recording artist is set to release his next studio LP, Donda, this Friday (July 23).

Kanye West teased his fans on what to expect from the project. A new Beats Studio Buds commercial features the song “No Child Left Behind” off the Donda album.

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson stars in the video. The ad ends with an announcement about the “Donda Listening Event” taking place on Thursday at 8 pm ET on Apple Music.

Reports of a Kanye West body of work dropping in the near future began circulating earlier this week. On July 18, Respectfully Justin show host Justin Laboy posted about attending a listening party for Donda.

“Kanye [West’s] album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while. Let me go enjoy all the current [artists] I’m listening to until then. God bless ✌🏾#Respectfully,” tweeted Justin Laboy.

Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless✌🏾 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021

There were then rumors that Kanye West dissed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on a Donda track titled “Welcome To My Life.” However, sources associated with the Yeezy brand founder claimed West did not refer to his marriage as being in a prison.

“Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party,” stated an alleged insider connected to Kanye West. “It’s emotional and personal. Not negative at all.”