Report: Kanye West Doesn’t Diss Kim Kardashian On ‘Donda’ Album

It looks like Ye is keeping it cool when it comes to his divorce from KK.

There were rumors circulating that Kanye West’s upcoming Donda album would include some disrespectful bars about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. However, a new report claims that West did not diss Kim K on the project.

Kanye West allegedly broke down in tears during a listening party in Las Vegas as he played a track titled “Welcome To My Life.” There were claims that a line on the song implies he was trapped in prison during his marriage to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

According to Page Six, the leaked stories about “Welcome To My Life” are untrue. Insiders connected to West insisted the G.O.O.D Music label founder did not rap about feeling like a prisoner in his Calabasas home.

“Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party,” a source told Page Six. “It’s emotional and personal. Not negative at all.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly reunited over the weekend in order to take their four children to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. The former couple was said to be having a good time as they took part in co-parenting North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In February, Kim Kardashian formally filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. Kanye West is now reportedly dating model Irina Shayk. Kardashian is reportedly fine with her ex starting a new relationship.

Kanye West’s Donda studio LP is expected to arrive on DSPs this Friday (July 23). A special listening event is scheduled to take place in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday. Respectfully Justin host Justin Laboy, who said he was at the Las Vegas event, is already calling the album a “classic.”

Donda is set to join a Kanye West discography that includes 2004’s The College Dropout, 2005’s Late Registration, 2007’s Graduation, 2008’s 808s & Heartbreak, 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, 2013’s Yeezus, 2016′s The Life of Pablo, 2018’s Ye, and 2019’s Jesus Is King.