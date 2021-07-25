Kanye West Living In Mercedes-Benz Stadium Following “DONDA” Listening Session

Kanye West is very serious about finishing his album “Donda.” So much so, that he’s refusing to leave the Mercedes-Benz Stadium so he can finish the album!

Kanye West is laser focused on finishing and delivering his album DONDA, following his public listening session last week.

The rap star previewed the album for tens-of-thousands of fans, who crammed into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to hear a preview of DONDA. The album features appearances by Jay-Z, Post Malone, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, the late Pop Smoke and others.

Most of his fans thought DONDA would be released on Friday (July 23), following the spectacle he hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta the day before, on Thursday.

According to TMZ, fans were wondering what was up when Kanye was spotted at a United Nationals game in Atlanta. He was wearing the exact same outfit he rocked during the DONDA listening session.

Well, it turns out that Kanye West never left the Mercedes-Benz Stadium following the listening session.

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

In fact, Kanye is living inside of the stadium with a small team, including his recording engineers and a chef, so he can finish DONDA once and for all.

Kanye is so intent on finishing the album that he’s refusing to leave the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He will even miss a highly anticipated appearance at Rolling Loud this weekend.

Shortly after the listing session, social media influencer Justin LaBoy took to Instagram to reveal Kanye had pushed the album release date back once again.

According to Justin, the new release date for DONDA is slated for August 6.