Kanye West’s Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event Breaks Apple Music Livestream Record

The G.O.O.D. Music founder continues to capture a lot of eyes for his album rollout.

On August 5, Kanye West held his second Donda listening party in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The presentation was streamed live on Apple Music.

According to Billboard, the second Donda event was the most-watched live stream in Apple Music history. 5.4 million viewers reportedly watched the show.

Kanye West also hosted a Donda listening party in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22. Many of his fans expected the album to drop the day after each event, but the project is still unreleased at the moment.

Respectfully Justin talk show host Justin Laboy originally tweeted Donda would arrive the week of July 18. Plus there were reports the album would be released on August 6.

A pre-add page on Apple Music suggested August 13 is Donda‘s release date. However, Apple’s iTunes Store presents August 15 as the expected day listeners will get to finally hear Kanye West’s upcoming tenth studio album.

While Donda has yet to land on DSPs, a list of features was revealed. Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, and more acts are expected to appear on the LP.