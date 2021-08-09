Apple Teases Two Different Release Dates For Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album

More speculated days have Ye’s followers wondering when the LP will actually arrive.

It has now become a running joke on social media that Kanye West’s Donda will never see the light of day, à la Dr. Dre’s mythical Detox. Fans of Ye expected the album to arrive twice already, but new music from the enigmatic emcee never made it to DSPs.

At first, Respectfully Justin talk show host Justin Laboy tweeted Donda would drop the week of July 18. That did not happen. Then, there were reports the project would come out on August 6. Again, Ye failed to deliver.

Kanye West did host two separate live extravaganzas inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in recent weeks. Neither the July 22 album listening event nor the August 5 album listening event served as a precursor to Donda making it to streaming services.

Now one of those streamers seems to provide some clues to the time frame for Kanye West’s Donda to finally be available for listeners. According to the pre-add page on Apple Music, Donda‘s new drop day is listed as August 13. However, Apple’s iTunes Store has the expected release date presented as August 15.

While the two websites have conflicting information, there is more weight being place on Apple Music and iTunes showing proposed release dates because the Donda listening events streamed live on Apple Music. However, an official release date has not been confirmed by Kanye West or his representatives.

Kanye West is apparently living in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he continues to tinker with Donda. According to the Tidal streaming service, Donda will feature Jay-Z, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, and more.

Donda is set to be the tenth studio LP released by Kanye West. The Chicago-raised entertainer previously let loose Jesus Is King in 2019. That project won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Album. West currently has 22 Grammys, one shy of his The Throne partner Jay-Z’s record-setting 23 wins for a Hip Hop artist.

Photo Credit: BFA/Yeezy