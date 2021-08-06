Are Jay-Z & Kanye West Planning To Drop ‘Watch The Throne 2’ By The End Of 2021?

“This might be the return of The Throne.”

Rumors are flying about the possibility of Jay-Z and Kanye West reuniting for a second collaborative album. The two musicians/moguls dominated Hip Hop conversations back in 2011 thanks to the Watch the Throne album.

Are Hov and Ye ready to put out a sequel to Watch the Throne? According to Justin Laboy, fans could see the duo drop the highly-anticipated, follow-up project prior to the calendar switching to 2022.

“Watch The Throne 2 coming end of the year. Kanye & Hov [are] about to make history AGAIN. #Donda #Respectfully,” tweeted the host of Revolt’s Respectfully Justin talk show on Thursday night.

Watch The Throne 2 coming end of the year. Kanye & Hov about to make history AGAIN. #Donda #Respectfully https://t.co/OHBpBbVhGn — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) August 6, 2021

It is not clear if Justin Laboy was just speculating about Watch The Throne 2 arriving before January. However, Laboy did seem to have behind-the-scenes knowledge about Kanye West’s upcoming Donda album before it was widely reported.

Jay-Z apparently being featured on Donda also added to the online theories about Watch The Throne 2. The Roc Nation boss even hinted that the once-estranged Hip Hop tag team known as The Throne could be back to making more music together.

“Hold up, Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road. Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we going home.’ Not me, with all of these sins, casting stones. This might be the return of The Throne. Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus,” raps Jay-Z on an unreleased Donda track.

August 8 will mark the ten-year anniversary of Kanye West and Jay-Z’s Watch the Throne. The album saw instant commercial success in 2011 when it opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 436,000 first-week copies sold.

The Throne tapped Frank Ocean, The-Dream, Beyoncé, and Mr. Hudson as guest artists for the Def Jam/Roc Nation release. Additional vocals were provided by Kid Cudi, Swizz Beatz, and others. The late Soul legend Otis Redding was credited as a feature on the Top 20 hit “Otis.”

Watch the Throne was also critically acclaimed. “Otis” won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 2012. A year later, “N##### in Paris” won Grammys for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild” also won for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2013.