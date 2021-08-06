Kanye West Fails To Drop ‘Donda’ But A List Of Guest Features Gets Revealed

Find out which artists are set to show up on Ye’s tenth studio LP.

Once again, many Kanye West fans were disappointed that the billionaire musician’s next body of work has not arrived yet. There were reports that West would release “Donda” on August 6, presumably at midnight.

Kanye West held his second Donda listening event in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday. The function streamed live on the Apple Music platform following a similar event on July 22.

After Kanye West was done playing his new music for the Mercedes-Benz crowd and the audience at home, Donda still did not show up on DSPs as a lot of people had expected. However, there is a pre-release page for the project on Apple Music.

Even though Kanye West does not seem to be ready for Donda to officially premiere, a list of presumed guest features for the album did make its way onto the internet. The Tidal streaming service shared the names of the artists Kanye West apparently collaborated with for his upcoming project.

Tidal’s Instagram post announced Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Pop Smoke, Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, and more acts. The IG caption read, “DONDA confirmed classic.”

The rollout for Kanye West’s Donda studio LP has been very unconventional. It began with Respectfully Justin show host Justin Laboy tweeting on July 18 that the album was done and it would arrive by the end of that week. Laboy later tweeted the date was moved to August 6.

Kanye West reportedly set up residence inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he finalizes Donda. The 44-year-old, Chicago-raised rapper posted a photo of his modest living space which contained a mattress, a wall clock, a flat-screen television, and a locker.