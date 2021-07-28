Kanye West Posts His Private Living Space Inside The Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Check out where Ye is supposedly spending his time in ATL.

According to reports, Kanye West is currently residing in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he finalizes his upcoming Donda album. The G.O.O.D. Music record label founder shared a photograph of what appears to be his living quarters in the venue.

The Instagram post of the small room shows a mattress, a digital wall clock, a mounted flat-screen television, and a single locker. There is also a suitcase, clothing, footwear, and hand weights located in the space.

On July 22, Kanye West previewed Donda during a public listening event that took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Many of the Hip Hop superstar’s fans were expecting the project to drop the following day, but it did not come out on July 23 as his followers had hoped.

A representative for Kanye West confirmed Donda is now scheduled to arrive on August 6. Respectfully Justin host Justin Laboy, the person who originally broke the news that Donda was arriving soon, also tweeted that West’s tenth studio LP will arrive on that date.

Plus, Kanye West was reportedly seen in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during an Atlanta United soccer game over the last week. A photo of a face-covered man said to be West began spreading on social media. Stories then began circulating that the 44-year-old, Atlanta-born entertainer was living inside the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

The Donda album is named after Kanye West’s late mother Donda West, a former English professor at Clark Atlanta University. Donda West passed away in 2007 as a result of complications from cosmetic surgery procedures.

Kanye West apparently tapped Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Jay-Z, and other artists as featured guests for Donda. The forthcoming studio LP will be West’s first full-length solo album since 2019’s Jesus Is King.

The Donda track “No Child Left Behind” was used as the soundtrack for a new Beats Studio Buds ad starring track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson. The commercial also served as an announcement for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium-set “Donda Listening Event.”