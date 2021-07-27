Release Date For Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Reportedly Confirmed

The Chicago-bred billionaire’s 10th studio LP appears to be on the way soon.

Many Kanye West fans were highly disappointed his Donda album did not arrive on Friday, July 23. The project was forecasted to hit DSPs the day after West’s listening event inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on that Thursday night.

A new report by Pitchfork claims an official release date for Donda has been confirmed. A representative for Kanye West apparently informed the music outlet that the rapper’s tenth studio LP will drop on August 6.

Listeners got a taste of what to expect when Kanye West played songs recorded for Donda at the July 22 event in Atlanta. Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Jay-Z, and more artists reportedly make appearances on the album.

Respectfully Justin host Justin Laboy became an unofficial spokesman for Kanye West over the last several weeks. The internet personality was one of the first people to reveal West was close to releasing a new album. On July 23, Laboy also tweeted that Donda would come out next month.

LaBoy tweeted:

KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ❤️ HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS 🙏🏽 #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY @JustinLaboy Twitter

Last week, Kanye West previewed the Donda track titled “No Child Left Behind” in a Beats Studio Buds commercial. U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson starred in the ad which also announced the “Donda Listening Event” would stream on Apple Music.

Donda will be Kanye West’s first full-length LP since 2019’s Jesus Is King. That Gospel-inspired project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 264,000 album-equivalent units. It went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

Kanye West has scored nine #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. His solo efforts Late Registration, Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Yeezus, The Life of Pablo, Ye, and Jesus Is King each peaked in the top spot. Watch The Throne with Jay-Z also went No. 1.