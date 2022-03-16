Fabolous Catches DoorDash Delivery Driver Stealing From His Car

Fabolous shared recordings of the delivery driver scoping out his vehicle before entering the car and making off with his property.

Fabolous turned detective this week when a DoorDash delivery driver decided to steal from him.

According to Fab, when his neighbor ordered some takeout, their delivery guy made a collection of his own. After delivering the food, he stole some clothes and shoes from Fab’s car.

The rapper shared a series of CCTV recordings to instagram on Tuesday Mar. 15). They show someone checking out a vehicle before opening the car door and stepping inside. He then emerges from the back seat armed with several shoeboxes. Another clip shows the same man placing the boxes in a different vehicle and driving off. The final piece of the puzzle reveals the man delivering food to a residence.

Fabolous Says Return My Stuff Or I’m Calling The Cops

With receipts in hand, Fab warned the perpetrator to return the items or face the long arm of the law.

“Yesterday afternoon a DOOR DASH DELIVERY GUY bringing a order to someone else in NEW JERSEY decided to STEAL me & my Son’s sneakers & clothes out of my car !!!” Fabolous explained in the caption.

“I’m giving the opportunity here & now to whoever this dude is to return the stuff stolen,” he began. “I will take it back with no consequence, & let it slide. IF NOT, i have plenty of video footage, the delivery car info, the Door Dash pick up info & even will reach out to door dash & get all information involved with the driver/vehicle… If you know this guy or this is your family or friend u should holla at him to return it ASAP. YALL CAN DM ME & this will be handled & left as a mistake or opportunity.”

Fabolous pointed out that “spending years in jail for a few pairs of sneakers & 2 jackets” really isn’t worth it. He concluded with a request to contact him with information about the unidentified man or return of the stolen items.

The post has now been removed, suggesting Fabolous has found a resolution.