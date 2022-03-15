Fabolous’ Outfit Of The Day Gets Flame Roasted To Hell!

Yes, that’s right. Over the weekend Fab was too ready. He could not wait to get fresh to death. So, why did Fabolous’ outfit of the day, get flame roasted to hell? Moreover, how they turn the top dog to the underdog?

Well, recently, the Brooklynite got dressed! Of course, the seasoned lyricist showed off what he may of believed to be a fresh ‘fit. In fact, the dichromatic ensemble boats the richest of blacks and whites.

Accordingly, the “Cold Summer” spitter was oozing opulence. So, from head to toe, the respected rapper was serving Chanel. Starting with, the dominant headband. Proceeding, to the to the expensively embossed t-shirt. Finally, the double CC gym shoes displays how he is stepping out in style.

Perhaps, this is why chose to upload the freshness to his Instagram stories. However, the legendary MC shares his homie’s reaction to his luxurious garb. “One of my friends cooked me and said I was dressed like a baddie,” admits the respected rapper. The accompanying caption candidly captures the moment.

By the same token, the blessed wordsmith was left utterly thunderstruck. “I usually have some good comebacks when it comes to snapping with my friends,” offers The Kid. Additionally, three crying emojis and a Chanel logo accompany the statement.

Above all, Fabolous knows when to concede defeat. He goes on to share, “When he said, ‘Chanel is for baddies not bros,’ I was struck.” Again, three crying face emojis captures the levity of the moment.

Chanel is for baddies not bros!