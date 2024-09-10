Fabolous Defends JAY-Z, Juvenile Slams NFL Over Lil Wayne Super Bowl Snub 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The controversy over Kendrick Lamar headlining Super Bowl LIX continues with Fabolous and Juveiline weighing in.

Fabolous is defending JAY-Z amid the controversy stemming from the NFL announcing Kendrick Lamar would headline the upcoming Super Bowl in Lil Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans.

Fab addressed the topic during an Instagram Live chat on Monday (September 9). While he acknowledged that Hov is considered “the face” of the Super Bowl halftime shows, Fab believes others had a hand in the decision.

“I do see people blaming it solely on JAY-Z when I don’t think that’s the truth,” Fabolous stated. “I feel like it’s different people who come into play when decisions like that are made.”

Fabolous continued, “I do think it would have been great for little Wayne, just because of how much he’s done in the game and how much he’s meant to New Orleans. That would have been a great opportunity but you never know though. You never know if he’s going to be included, if that was something that was behind the scenes.”

However, he said that if that was the case, announcing Kendrick Lamar was a “slap in the face” to Lil Wayne.

Juvenile’s “Hatred” Over Super Bowl Halftime Show Directed At The NFL

Meanwhile, Juvenile directed his “hatred” towards the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell for hiring the people who booked the Halftime Show.

“I’m mad about the situation just like y’all man,” he said in an Instagram video. “But look, my hatred is toward the NFL. Not really the people who booked the halftime show. I’m mad at the people who hired the m############ who booked the halftime show. I feel like y’all should step in.”

Juvenile then slammed organizers, adding, “Y’all booked 11 Super Bowls in New Orleans. Y’all have yet to put a hip-hop act from New Orleans on the damn Super Bowl.”

He went on to ask, “How the f### y’all don’t have Lil Wayne doing the halftime show?” before calling out Goodell, urging him to “get it right.”