Faith Evans is firing back at Stevie J’s request for her to pay HIM spousal support as the celebrity couple goes through a rocky divorce!

After three years, Faith Evans and Stevie J are getting a divorce.

However, the proceedings are not going as smoothly as one might expect. One of the biggest concerns is who is going to pay who alimony.

According to Radar the First Lady of Bad Boy is saying it ain’t gonna be her.

The publication received court documents that the two got married on July 17, 2018, in Las Vegas and were separated on October 19, 2021.

The docs also dropped the bomb when it indicated that Stevie J, one of the stars from “Love & Hip Hop,” is asking his soon-to-be ex-wife for monthly spousal support.

The producer, whose real name is Steven Aaron Jordan, wants the courts to come up with an amount for Faith to pay him to maintain his day-to-day expenses.

He also wants the courts to terminate Evans’ right to collect spousal support from him and be financially responsible for all lawyer fees (hers and his).

Evans believes that Stevie J is bugging and asked that the courts deny his claim.

The multiple GRAMMY Award-winner, in turn, asked for the courts to award her “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation.” It is unclear whether or not the couple had a pre-nuptial agreement before getting hitched.

The judge presiding over their case has not decided who will pay support.

Evans has been unlucky in love. The divorce from Stevie J will be the end of her third marriage. She was married and became the widow of Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G., and remarried Todd Russaw, divorcing him in 2011.

Faith is not letting this get her down. She is still making it happen and was recently unmasked as the Skunk on The Masked Singer.

She captioned on Instagram, “My real #Faithfuls know it was Big Fizzy behind the #SkunkMask

Directly below, Lil Kim commented with tons of hot fire emojis.

She is not worried about Stevie J!