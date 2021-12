Producer Stevie J just asking a judge to make Faith Evans pay him spousal support as the couple go through a nasty divorce!

Reality star/producer Stevie J is ready to tap Faith Evans’ pockets as they divorce.

According to leaked court documents, Stevie J wants Faith to pay him each month while blocking her from gaining any money from him.

The former Bad Boy Records staff producer turned “Love & Hip Hop” star is also demanding that Faith pay all of his legal bills as they divorce, according to court papers obtained by Radar.

The amount Faith might have to pay has not been determined yet, since Stevie is “unaware of the nature and extent of his separated property assets and debts.”

Faith and Stevie J were married in June of 2018. However, the pair separated, citing irreconcilable differences in October 2021 after a tumultuous marriage.

Faith was arrested in May of 2020 after being accused of attacking Stevie in their Los Angeles home.

The charges against Faith were dropped in June because Stevie J declined to testify against her.

Fans of the couple thought they might be getting back together after Faith shared a video of them doing cartwheels together on the beach in Malibu.

Faith followed up by posting a video of her dancing for Stevie J in a black bikini.

Nevertheless, the most recent court documents show that the divorce is full steam ahead. The marriage/divorce is the first for Stevie J and the third time for Faith.

She was famously married to Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace and talent manager/music producer Todd Russaw.