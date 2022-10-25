Fake Drake Announces Name Change After Receiving Cease & Desist Letter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#IzzyDrake now goes by #IzzyFamous.

Aubrey Drake Graham celebrated his 36th birthday on October 24. The international superstar likely got an unexpected present from one of his followers known as Fake Drake.

A social media personality once known as IzzyDrake informed his Instagram followers of his name change. Apparently, the real Drake’s OVO company requested Fake Drake to drop the moniker and stop using the brand’s trademarked material.

“Happy birthday to the greatest artist in history and my biggest inspiration. I got this cease and desist letter from OVO [a] couple days ago and as a respectful b-day gift to @champagnepapi I changed my name from IzzyyDrake to Izzyyfamous🎈🎉,” wrote the aspiring musician on Instagram.

The supposed correspondence read, in part, “This letter serves as a notice of your unauthorized use of the trademark, ‘OVO’ to promote your brand and likeness, as well as your unauthorized fabrication of media which is Per Se damaging and defamatory to our brand. Your conducted actions are unwarranted, unwelcome, and inacceptable.”

It continued, “In addition, this shall serve as a pre-suit letter demanding that you provide us written assurance within 7 days that you will cease and desist from making any further factually untrue statements involving OVO Sound and/or Drake, and that you will no longer fabricate media that portrays the aforementioned Trademarks.”

Before dropping the Drake part of his name, IzzyDrake released a song titled “Letter To Drizzy” in September. This year also saw the release of Izzy Drake’s “Attack of the Clones” featuring Perkioo aka Fake Lil Durk.