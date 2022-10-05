Drake’s ‘Take Care’ Joins The Billboard 200 Chart’s 500-Week Club

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

OVO leader #Drake enters the same space as Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Drake has the third-longest charting Hip Hop album in Billboard 200 history. 2011’s Take Care takes the #67 spot on this week’s Billboard 200, giving the project its 500th week on the chart.

Take Care joins Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits (599 weeks) and Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (518 weeks) in Billboard‘s 500-week club. Only 16 albums have charted for that amount of time.

Upon its release in November 2011, Take Care opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 631,000 first-week copies sold. The studio LP garnered critical acclaim and won Best Rap Album at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Take Care features appearances by The Weeknd, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Birdman, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and André 3000. The OVO rapper’s sophomore effort hosts the Top 40 hits “Marvins Room,” “Headlines,” “Make Me Proud,” “The Motto,” and “Take Care.”

Drake’s most recent LP, Honestly, Nevermind, dropped in June of this year. Honestly, Nevermind debuted at #1 with 204,000 album-equivalent units. After 15 weeks, the project remains on the Billboard 200 at #29.

Drake’s discography also includes 2013’s Nothing Was The Same which has spent 441 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. 2016’s Views album currently sits at 333 weeks. 2017’s More Life managed to remain on the chart for 275 weeks.

In addition to Drake, several other Hip Hop artists reached impressive Billboard 200 milestones in recent months. J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive crossed the 400-week mark in early August.

Later that same month, Tyler, The Creator’s Igor surpassed 150 weeks on the Billboard 200. Post Malone saw his Stoney spend its 300th week on the album sales rankings in September.

Back in February, R&B/Pop megastar Rihanna made it into Billboard‘s 300-week club. Her chart-topping Anti album from 2016 is closing in on 350 weeks. Anti presently maintains a 335-week run on the album chart.