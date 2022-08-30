Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Igor’ Spends 150 Weeks On The Billboard 200

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper/producer has two projects that have charted at least 100 times.

Tyler, The Creator won Best Rap Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards for Igor. That studio LP is also the longest-charting project of the recording artist’s career.

Igor currently sits at #59 on the latest Billboard 200 chart. This marks the 150th week Tyler, The Creator’s fifth studio LP charted on the rankings.

Back in 2019, Igor debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 165,000 album-equivalent units. The Recording Industry Association of America later certified Igor as Platinum in July 2021.

Igor hosts the “Earfquake” and “I Think” singles. “Earfquake” reached #13 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Californian’s highest-charting song on that chart. “I Think” made it to #51 on the Hot 100.

2017’s Flower Boy has also remained on the Billboard 200 at least 100 times. After peaking at #2, Flower Boy went on to hold a position on the chart for 114 weeks.

Tyler, The Creator dropped Call Me If You Get Lost on June 25, 2021. The project earned Tyler his second Grammy for Best Rap Album at the Recording Academy’s 64th Annual ceremony in April.

Call Me If You Get Lost controlled the #1 slot on the Billboard 200 for two weeks. As of press time, it has totaled 51 weeks on the chart. Tyler’s sixth studio album scored a Gold plaque from the RIAA.

Additionally, Tyler The Creator’s discography contains 2011’s Goblin, 2013’s Wolf, and 2015’s Cherry Bomb. His debut mixtape, Bastard, arrived in December 2009. He also created 2018’s Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch EP.