Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Returns To No. 1

Call Me If You Get Lost is once again the top-selling album in America by jumping from #120 to #1. Tyler, The Creator’s sixth studio LP originally led the Billboard 200 for one week in 2021.

The project climbed back to No. 1 this week. Call Me If You Get Lost collected an additional 59,000 units in the tracking period ending April 21. 51,000 units came from traditional album sales, mostly vinyl.

In fact, Call Me If You Get Lost‘s 49,500 vinyl sales are said to be the largest sales week for a Hip Hop vinyl album since Luminate (formerly MRC Data) began tracking music sales in 1991. This also marks the ninth-largest sales week for a vinyl album since that year.

Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen previously held the Hip Hop vinyl record. Last December, the 2020 release sold 41,500 vinyl copies in one week. Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) holds the all-time record with 114,000 vinyl units sold in November 2021.

Tyler, The Creator won his second Best Rap Album trophy at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April. The Odd Future founder previously took home the same honor for 2019’s IGOR. In addition to winning the Grammy, Call Me If You Get Lost is also certified Gold by the RIAA.

While Call Me If You Get Lost tops the latest Billboard 200, the most recent album rankings also feature other high-profile Hip Hop acts. Lil Durk’s 7220 slipped two spots to #3. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy remained at #6.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her continues to remain in the Billboard 200’s Top 10 region. That project climbed one spot to #7. Gunna’s DS4Ever went up three positions to #9. Lil Baby’s 2020 album, My Turn, rose three slots to #10.