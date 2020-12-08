Kid Cudi Reveals Tracklist For ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’ Album

(AllHipHop News)
Scott Mescudi is returning to his most famous album series. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen will land on DSPs this Friday, December 11.
The third chapter in the MOTM trilogy will include guest features from Phoebe Bridgers, Trippie Redd, Skepta, and the late Pop Smoke. Kid Cudi and Dot Da Genius are credited as executive producers for the project.
A music video for the track “She Knows This” is scheduled for release on December 11 with the visuals for “Heaven On Earth” arriving on December 17. Cudi recently tweeted, “First music video in 4 years. Ready for yall to see this madness.”
The classic Man on the Moon: The End of Day came out in 2009. That effort was followed by 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ is Cudi’s most recent solo LP.
Kids See Ghosts, the collaborative project with Kanye West, landed in 2018. Besides dropping new music, Kid Cudi is also working on a Kids See Ghost animated series as well as the forthcoming Mad Solar Radio podcast.
Dec 11th "She Knows This"
Dec 17th "Heaven On Earth"
Directed by Nabil
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 8, 2020