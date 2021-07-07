Tyler, The Creator Charts 13 ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Tracks On The Hot 100

Tyler, The Creator is having a great week on the charts. His Call Me If You Get Lost is the #1 album in America. He also scored multiple songs on the latest Hot 100.

According to Billboard, 13 songs from Call Me If You Get Lost landed on the Hot 100 rankings. “WusYaName” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign is the highest-peaking track at #14.

Tyler, The Creator also helped several acts earn their first Hot 100 entry. Fana Hues (“Sweet / I Thought You Wanted to Dance”), Teezo Touchdown (“RunItUp”), Domo Genesis (“Manifesto”), and Daisy World (“Rise!”) saw their names on the chart for the first time.

“N#### really on the Hot 100 this crazy, 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾@tylerthecreator,” tweeted Domo Genesis on Tuesday. Daisy World posted on Twitter, “Don’t make me cry.”

Call Me If You Get Lost opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Tyler, The Creator managed to bring in 169,000 equivalent sales units in the album’s first week of release.

The Los Angeles native recently declared that he is one of the best lyricists in Hip Hop today. Tyler stated, “I think a lot of people forget that I’m a rapper because I’m so multifaceted. I just had to remind everyone, ‘Don’t let the wig get it twisted, y’all n##### can’t f### with me.’”

Call Me If You Get Lost is projected to slip from #1 to #7 on next week’s Billboard 200 with 39,000 second-week units. Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour is expected to climb back to the top spot.

Tyler, The Creator’s discography also includes the #1 studio LP Igor. That 2019 project won Best Rap Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020. Igor has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.