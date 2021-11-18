Fake Drake Claims He’s Getting $5000 Appearance Fees, Says Drake Approves

Fake Drake, who has a single and tour on the way, claims a mutual friend told him the OVO boss said, “let the guy get his bag.”

Images of a “Fake Drake” making appearances at events and taking pics with fans have made the rounds on social media.

In recent weeks, internet personality DJ Akademiks and Tory Lanez both posted the Drake impersonator making his popularity soar. Now, the 22-year-old Toronto native has scored a sit-down with Adam 22 of the No Jumper podcast to talk about his doppelganger hustle. “Fake Drake,” who goes by the alias of @IzzyyDrake on Instagram, said he’s getting to the bag and has a single and a tour on the way.

He revealed the tour came about because he’s hired by promoters who can’t afford a Drake appearance.

“People DM me like ‘Hey, you wanna come to my event?” he explained to Adam 22. “Because I can’t pay Drake, he’s too expensive. I’ll pay you $5,000’–$5,000 just to show up. They pay my Airbnb, they pay the flight. They hook it all up.”

Fake Drake Said Drizzy’s Cool With It

According to @IzzyDrake, he heard from a mutual friend that the Canadian superstar is unbothered by “Fake Drake’s” hustle. He claimed the friend told him:

“Drake was just like ‘It doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t affect me, let the guy get his bag. It isn’t affecting me.’… He didn’t really give a f**k,” he added.

Furthermore, the impersonator said he’s just trying to make a living for his family, including his two-year-old twins.

“I’m just being humble; I’m just doing my thing. I got kids–I’m doing this s**t for my family.” Before adding, “I didn’t study to become an artist. I didn’t ask for this life–it’s just like God’s plan, you know?” he quipped.

Additionally, he said he owns a record label and is currently managing a couple of Canadian R&B artists and some punk rockers.

@IzzyDrake took to Instagram to share a snippet of his new single, “Do Not Disturb,” out November 23.