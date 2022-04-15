Family Calls YK Osiris A Clout-Chaser For Promising To Pay For Teen’s Funeral And Not Doing It

Rapper YK Osiris didn’t follow through on helping the family pay for the expenses of Tyre Sampson’s funeral during their time of bereavement.

After taking to social media and promising to take care of the funeral expenses of a 14-year-old that died in an amusement park accident, rapper YK Osiris did not follow through on helping the family during this time of bereavement.

The rapper, whose real name is Osiris Williams, said he would pay for the homegoing arrangements for Tyre Sampson, who fell out of the Free Fall attraction located in the ICON Park on March 24th.

In an interview with TMZ, he even said he wanted to attend if the family would invite him.

He told the outlet, “Outside of music, I have a big heart and things like that, you know. I know they was waiting on the amusement park to do their thing and whatever, but things gotta happen quicker.”

According to News 4, family members said the entertainer, who even posted screenshots of his alleged $15,000 donation to a GoFundMe account for Tyre, was lying.

On Facebook, Sampson’s brother wrote, “Thas [sic] photoshopped… he clout chasin point blank period. That’s the correct GoFundMe but that transaction does not exist. The top donation is $500 not $15000.”

The Def Jam artist said there was a mix-up.

“I’m not even that type of person fr. I will never play around like that NEVER,” he responded to the allegations.

Whether he did or not, Tyre’s brother said, “The services were covered, and it was beautiful. That’s all that matters.”