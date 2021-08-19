Family of Zion I Member Baba Zumbi Hire Attorneys to Investigate His Death

The family of Steve “Zumbi” Gaines has hired attorneys to investigate. Homicide detectives have been assigned to the case.

The family of Steve “Baba Zumbi” Gaines has hired legal representation to investigate the cause of his death.

The Zion I founder and rapper Steve “Baba Zumbi” Gaines died, aged 49 on June 13 at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center. Initial reports suggested Baba Zumbi’s death was due to complications of COVID-19. The cause of death is as yet undetermined and few official details have been released.

Berkley homicide detectives are investigating his death. Reports suggest that Baba may have been involved in a physical altercation with nurses and hospital security members.

Baba Zumbi’s family released a statement to The San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday: “We are in a deep state of grief and processing this loss. We are awaiting further details from the hospital at this time so we can understand exactly what happened and determine our next steps.”

The family has now hired attorneys Elizabeth Grossman of Law Offices of Elizabeth Grossman and Lyn Agre of Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP to investigate. A statement from Grossman reads, “We believe there are witnesses who know first-hand the facts leading to Stephen’s death. We urge anyone with information to reach out and share their knowledge confidentially with us at office@elizabethgrossmanlaw.com,”

Baba’s family asks for patience at this time and appreciates the love and support from his fans and loved ones. Steve’s life partner, Millaray Rodriguez Avila, asks that fans, “Breathe and be still as we gather the necessary facts surrounding Steve’s departure.”

A musical tribute and celebration of life has been organized for Sunday, August 22 at the Township Commons at Brooklyn Basin at 1 PM in Oakland, California. Further details and any updates will be made available on Zion I’s Instagram page, @zion_i_crew.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the Oakland father of three has gone up. Over $137,000 has been raised to create a scholarship fund for his sons.