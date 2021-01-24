Famous Dex Celebrates One Full Month Of Sobriety After Leaving Rehab

(AllHipHop News)
It is time to celebrate Famous Dex for stepping up and completing his rehab program.
Just a few months ago the Hip-Hop world expressed tremendous concern for the Chicago rapper, after disturbing images that hinted at questionable mental health and drug abuse challenges emerged on social media.
Immediately, his team and friends supported the artist as he checked into a program that possibly changed his life.
Rich the Kid showed up in a Rolls Royce to pick his friend up. Images show them “brothered-up” right before they hopped in a private jet to take him to the center – and supported him as he took the necessary efforts to secure wellness.
The world honors him for his sobriety, but moreover, friends and peers stepped up to show that Hip-Hop is a fraternity of like-minded artists that care, despite so much of the drama that exists.
This was evidenced by a video he shared on his social media on Friday, January 22, where he was hanging with friends and fans.
The clips showed him muscle flexing and dancing. But don’t look on Instagram, the 27-year old’s profile still has zero posts despite having 4.7 million followers.
We hope that he does all that he needs to do to get well and stay healthy. Best of luck.