Famous Dex Shares Cryptic Tweets Amid Rich Forever Reunion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Somebody needs to check on famous Dex.

Famous Dex appears to be opening up to his fans about the hardships he’s facing in life amid his resurgence within the music industry.

On Tuesday (January 2) Dexter took the time to vent his frustrations with his fans on Twitter (X) in a series of emotionally forthcoming and transparent tweets. In the first message of the bunch, Dex seemingly alludes to the idea that music is the only thing going right for him at the moment.

“Life f##king sucks but at least music exists,” he wrote in the tweet.

life f###### sucks but at least music exists 🤷‍♂️ — Dexter🌊 (@FamousDex) January 2, 2024

Shortly thereafter he shared another tweet, simply writing, “F### love” to which a fan responded inquiring Dex what was bothering him more specifically.

“S### can get overwhelming,” he replied.

Dex followed that tweet up with another remark about music, writing, “I just want to be known as a platinum artist #s don’t lie.”

It’s unclear what Dex could be upset about, considering his Rich Forever reunion with Rich The Kid and Jay Critch was just recently minted last month upon the arrival of the video for their collaborative single “Big Dawg,” which has attracted nearly two million YouTube views to date.

Check out the video for “Big Dawg” below.